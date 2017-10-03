Alex Weenink (left), Simone Spiteri and Stephen Oliver, the protagonists of Skylight. Photo: Ritty Tacsum

The Malta Amateur Dramatics Club (MADC) opened its theatrical season with David Hare’s award-winning play Skylight.

Directed by André Agius, the play premiered last Fridayat the Valletta Campus Theatre.

Starring Simone Spiteri, Stephen Oliver and Alex Weenink in the leading roles, Skylight tells the story of Kyra, a teacher of underprivileged children, who returning from work one day is surprised to see Edward, the son of her former lover, at her apartment in a London slum.

He hopes she will reconcile with his distraught, now widowed, father.

Tom, a restless, self-made restaurant and hotel tycoon, arrives later that evening, unaware of his son’s visit.

Kyra was an invaluable business associate and a close family friend until his wife discovered about an affair Tom and her had been having.

Is the gap between them unbridgeable or can they resurrect their relationship?

Skylight is being performed on Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8pm at the Valletta Campus Theatre (ex-MITP), Valletta. Tickets can be purchased online at www.madc.com.mt.