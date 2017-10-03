Big Village Lights

A Russian film festival is being held as part of the celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Russian Federation and Malta.

Seven recent Russian full-length films of various genres – from melodrama and tragic comedy to road-movie and drama – will be screened at the Embassy cinemas in Valletta from today until October 10.

Thawed Carp (directed by Vladimir Kott), which sees the debut of young producer Nikita Vladimirov, will open the Film Week while The Bolshoi, a film on the world of classical ballet by Valery Todorovsky, will close the event.

Other releases focus on newcomers in the Russian film industry: Ivan Shakhnazarov’s film Rock, Andrei Bogatyrev’s Judas and Ilya Uchitel’s Big Village Lights.

Foreign participants will have the opportunity to visit various locations in Malta to explore shooting possibilities, find new partners and share experienceswith colleagues.

The initiative will contribute both to the development of Russian-Maltese cooperation in film-making and to cultural exchange between Russian and Maltese film-makers.

A number of Russian films have already been shot in Malta and Gozo.

In 1996, Andrey Konchalovsky shot episodes of The Odyssey; in 2012, Andrey Bogatyrev worked on Judas; and next year, Elena Hazanova will film her new production One Breath on the island.

The Russian Film Week is organised by the Ministry of Culture of Russia with support from the Embassy of the Russian Federation to Malta and the Russian Centre for Science and Culture in Malta in collaboration with the Malta Tourism Authority and the Malta Film Commission.

The Russian Film Week is being held from tomorrow to October 10 at the Embassy cinemas in Valletta. All films will be shown in the original version with English subtitles. For tickets, log on to www.embassycomplex.com.mt.

Rock

Schedule of screenings

Wednesday, October 4

Thawed Carp (8.30pm)

Thursday, October 5

Big Village Lights (7pm)

Friday, October 6

The Green Carriage (7pm)

Rock (9pm)

Saturday, October 7

The Bolshoi (5.30pm)

Light it Up! (8.30pm)

Sunday, October 8

Judas (5.30pm)

Monday, October 9

Rock (7pm)

Tuesday, October 10

The Bolshoi (7pm)