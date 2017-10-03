Announcements

BUTTIGIEG. On September 30, at Zammit Clapp Hospital, PAUL of Tal-Ibraġ, widower of Margaret (Greta), née Doyle, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be missed by family and friends in Malta and the UK. The funeral cortège leaves Zammit Clapp Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, October 4, at 8.15am for Mary Immaculate, Mother of the Church parish church, Tal-Ibraġ, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Ta’ Braxia Cemetery, Pietà. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family thank the management and staff at Zammit Clapp Hospital for their care and dedication.

GATT. On September 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY, née Scerri, of Kalkara, aged 89, widow of Gerald, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children David and his wife Rita, Salvinu, Raymond and his wife Rita, her grandchildren Romina and her husband Karl, Geraldine and her husband Josmar, Roberta and her husband Peter, Ryan and Christopher, her great-grandchildren Max, Craig, Philippa, Paul and Olivia, her sister Ġemma, Mary, widow of her brother Karmenu, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, October 3, for St Joseph parish church, Kalkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm followed by interment in the family grave at St Lawrence Cemetery, Vittoriosa. Lord grant her eternal rest.

GRIMA VOEHRINGER. On October 2, JOSEPHINE, in her 84th year, comforted by the rites of Holy Mother Church and surrounded by her family. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her sister Mary, widow of Joe Coleiro, her brother Enzo and his wife Sara, Miriam, widow of her brother Francis, and Clare, widow of her brother George, her nephews and nieces and their children, other members of her family and her many friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, October 5, at 1.30pm for Sacre Coeur parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers please but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, are welcome. We thank God for her life and love.

In Memoriam

CARUANA – MARY, née Scerri. On the eighth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her daughters Marian Paris and Joan, her son Henry and his wife Rosanna, her son-in-law Louis Busuttil and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEBONO. In everlasting memory of our dearest mother MAY, née Soler, today being the 30th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her sons, daughters, in-laws and grandchildren. Merciful Jesus, grant her eternal rest.

GRIMA – GEORGE. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather, yesterday the 17th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his wife Claire, his beloved daughters Alexandra, Roberta and Jeanine and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. Treasured memories of GUIDO on the 28th anniversary of his demise. Remembered by his son John Vella Laurenti and daughter Monica Pace Gouder. Also remembered by his other sons and daughter. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Balluta parish church will be said for this intention.

ZAMMIT – HARRY. On the fifth anniversary of his demise. Treasured memories of a much loved husband, father and grandfather. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by his wife Paulette, daughter Nadine and sons Bernard and Andrew, in-laws, grandchildren, family and friends. Mass in his memory will be said today at 6.30pm at Our Lady Immaculate parish church, Tal-Ibraġ. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT TABONA. In loving memory of ANNE, today the 27th anni-versary of her death. Always in our thoughts. Tony, Gladys, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jumble sale

A jumble sale, in aid of Our Lady of Fatima Sanctuary, is currently open at the parish hall, Guardamanġia.

Opening times are between 9.30am and noon and 2.30 and 7pm. The jumble sale remains open until November 3.