Albert Catania

Alfred Conti Borda writes:

The sudden departure of our dear friend Albert has been a shock to us at the MUT Retired Educators’ Section Council and to his family, friends and colleagues.

It was a great pleasure knowing him since 2006 when he began serving as council treasurer.

His ability in keeping the the accounts pertaining to our cultural outings and lunches, was second to none. He was an essential member of our team.

Albert was an esteemed and dedicated teacher with the Education Division for a considerable number of years. His honesty, integrity and genuineness were outstanding.

It’s a pity that I had known him only for 11 years, but it is indeed encouraging to say that Albert’s loss is the Lord’s gain.