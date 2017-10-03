Nine-seat restaurant gets third Michelin star

Photo: Tamago_Dubai

A £300-per-person sushi restaurant with just nine seats is the latest British eaterie to gain three Michelin stars.

The Araki, which opened off Regent Street in London in 2014, joins four other UK restaurants in the top tier in the latest Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland, announced on Monday.

Its elevation means that Mitsuhiro Araki regains the three stars he won at the "edomae sushi" restaurant in Tokyo before bringing it to the capital three years ago.