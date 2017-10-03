Nine-seat restaurant gets third Michelin star
Araki is one of only four in UK in this category
A £300-per-person sushi restaurant with just nine seats is the latest British eaterie to gain three Michelin stars.
The Araki, which opened off Regent Street in London in 2014, joins four other UK restaurants in the top tier in the latest Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland, announced on Monday.
Its elevation means that Mitsuhiro Araki regains the three stars he won at the "edomae sushi" restaurant in Tokyo before bringing it to the capital three years ago.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.