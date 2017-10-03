Woman injured in tow truck collision
A 55-year-old woman was seriously injured this morning when her car was involved in a collision with a tow truck in Bulebel.
The accident happened at about 8am.
The Iveco Daily tow truck was being driven by a 42-year-old man from Vittoriosa.
The injured woman, who is from Żabbar, was driving a Maruti 800.
