Today's front pages

Good morning.

The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers today.

Times of Malta, The Malta Independent and In-Nazzon lead with remarks by the Chief Justice yesterday that the courts cannot administer justice if the police and the Attorney General do not do their duty.

Times of Malta also reports that an octogenarian who has been living in fear next to a construction site for 18 months returned home to a flooded house yesterday.

l-orizzont reports that Malta has the third least unemployment in the EU. It also reports how €11m have been allocated by the government for compensation to various groups of workers who suffered injustices.