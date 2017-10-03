Advert
Tuesday, October 3, 2017, 14:04

Subscribers shifting to GO’s IPTV

Pay-TV customers on par with 2012

Photo: Shutterstock

Over 6,200 households signed up to GO’s IPTV service last year, putting the provider just behind Melita for market share.

Melita’s digital cable has 48.2% of the market, boosted by 3.65% of its analogue cable service. GO has 30.89% of the share through its DTTV service, with an additional 17.26% for its IPTV service.

IPTV subscriptions have gone up from just over 3,800 in 2012, to over 25,500 last year. 

The Pay-TV sector has seen a considerable amount of turmoil over the past years, with the total number of subscribers remaining fairly stable – 147,756 in 2016 compared with 147,896 in 2012 – according to the Malta Communications Authority annual report released today.

However, the number of analogue subscriptions has fallen from 8,500 in 2012 to 5,400 last year, while the number of DTTV subscriptions fell from over 62,000 in 2012 to just over 45,600.

The MCA said that the launch of services such as Netflix in early 2016 may have also contributed to the drop observed in the number of subscriptions for linear pay TV services.

