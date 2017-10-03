PN's administration to be in place by November 23

The Nationalist Party’s new administration is set to be in place by November 23, the party said today.

It said that the general council, during which the elections to shortlist the nominees for the party’s two deputy leaders to two for each category will be held. The elections for the party president and the 18 members of the executive committee will be held on November 4. Early voting will be held on October 28.

On November 18, the party will hold a general convention during which the election for the two deputy leaders from among the shortlisted candidates will be held. All the party’s members will be able to vote in this election. Early voting will be held on November 11.

Nominations for the posts for deputy leaders are being accepted between October 9 and 13, while those for general council president and the 18 representatives on the executive committee between October 18 and 24.

The executive committee meeting during which other appointments, including that of general secretary, will be made will be held on November 23. Nominations will be accepted between November 13 and 17.

The party’s executive committee meeting tonight appointed the electoral commission which will be leading these elections.

Its members are Robert Muscat, chairman, Angelito Sciberras, Erica Gauci, Richard Muscat, John Debono, David Camilleri, Alessia Psaila Zammit, Euchar Mizzi and Graziella Attard Previ.