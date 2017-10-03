Partit Demokratiku congratulates Adrian Delia

PD leader Marlene Farrugia, right, and PN leader Adrian Delia

Partit Demokratiku has congratulated PN leader Adrian Delia, who is expected to become Opposition leader tomorrow, and wished him useful work based on a thirst for good governance.

Dr Delia is expected to take up the seat initially vacated by Jean Pierre Debono. Following a casual election, Peter Micallef was this morning elected to replace Mr Debono. He is expected to take his oath this afternoon and resign shortly afterwards to resign and make space for Dr Delia.

A few days ago, the PD said it had no faith in Dr Delia's qualities as PN leader, and argued that his credentials "will not go far in giving credibility to the Opposition or potential alternative government it aims to portray".

In a statement this afternoon, PD said it would look ahead towards the creation of a suitable Opposition that represented that which the Maltese and Gozitan people expected of it.

The PD would continue to scrutinise the government’s work while paving and preparing the way for the people to see in the Opposition a new alternative government which safeguarded the people, whoever they were and whatever their ages.

As a party in Opposition, it would do its best to encourage the government to ensure that order, real social justice and respect once again reigned in the country for the people to live well and enjoy peace of mind at their home and out of it.