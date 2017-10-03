Peter Micallef elected in casual election, expected to give his seat to Delia

Peter Micallef (right) is congratulated by Jean-Pierre Debono.

Last updated 12.20pm - Former Nationalist MP Peter Micallef was re-elected to Parliament in a casual election early this afternoon, but he is to give up his seat this evening to enable new PN leader Adrian Delia to enter the House.

Dr Micallef was elected in the casual election to fill the seat vacated by Jean Pierre Debono.

This was the third time Dr Micalef had made it to the House. He was elected in a casual election in 2010, to fill the seat vacated by John Dalli. He served in the House until 2013. He then found his way back in parliament in the last legislature, taking up one of the two seats allocated to the PN by the court following the case over vote-counting mistakes.

In comments after his re-election, Dr Micallef confirmed his intention to step down, but said he was honoured to have done his part to strengthen the PN.

He thanked Jean-Pierre Debono who resigned and precipitated the casual election to make way for Dr Delia's co-option.

Asked if he had been offered any position in the party in return for renouncing his seat, Dr Delia said no such offer had been made.

Today's casual election was held among candidates of the Nationalist Party in the seventh electoral district. A candidate of the Democratic Party also entered the race.

The candidates were Sam Abela, Joseph Antoine Borg, Dounia Borg, Lee Bugeja Bartolo (PD), Peter Micallef, David Vassallo and Ian Mario Vassallo.

After the first count, Peter Micallef got 1,258 votes, 380 below the quota.

Sam Abela got 529, Anthony Borg 551, Dounia Borg 76, Lee Bugeja Bartolo 78, David Vassallo 474, Ian Vassallo 296.

Dounia Borg, Lee Bugeja Bartolo and Ian Vassallo were been eliminated, which means the PD was no longer in the running.

In the second count, Dr Micallef got 1,341 votes. Sam Abela was at 639, Antoine Borg at 673 and David Vassallo at 590.

Dr Micallef moved closer in the third count, with 1,540 votes. Sam Abela had 840 and Antoine Borg 847.

Dr Micallef was elected int he final count with 1,719 votes.

The quota was 1,653.

The new MP is expected to be sworn in the House this evening. He will give a brief speech and then resign.

Dr Delia, who visited the counting hall this morning, is expected to be sworn in as an MP tomorrow and will be sworn in as leader of the opposition on Friday.