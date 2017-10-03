I am pleased to see that an ‘umbrella’ law is being considered regarding the horrific synthetic drugs – legal highs – invading Malta.

I wonder whether the people who import, supply or carry such products should have a prescription issued by a Maltese doctor confirming that the products are both legal and appropriate for individual use. It should also describe the nature of the medication and certify that a proper medical examination was conducted.

If people be found carrying or supplying such drugs, the onus should be upon them to show a proper prescription listing the drug that can be used and its utility. We need a simple strategy here, where a drug is either prescribed or proscribed. The medical profession is best able to make that assessment.

On a related issue, please ensure that if you are carrying life-saving drugs abroad you are in possession of a written statement by a doctor or a hospital describing the drugs you are carrying; their quantity and the reason they are needed while travelling. Ideally, it should be in English because few foreign border controls will entertain translating a Maltese document into English.

Failure to prove the medication is for your own use and has been properly prescribed may lead to false charges of drug importation. These can carry severe punishments abroad even if the charges are unfounded.

Also, keep all medication in their original containers. There is nothing worse than separating pills simply to reduce bulk in luggage. Evidence in these cases means everything.