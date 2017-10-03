Advert
Tuesday, October 3, 2017, 00:01 by Edward Torpiano, Floriana

Point taken

To my mind, it seemed singular that Daphne Caruana Galizia, (never afraid and always fearless) never once attacked Chris Said during the Nationalist Party leadership contest.

To me it seemed to be a coincidence too good to be true.

