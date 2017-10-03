Mqabba feast

The administrative committee of Our Lady of the Lily Musical Society of Mqabba and the direction of the Confraternity of the Immaculate Conception would like to thank all those who worked incessantly so that the feast of Our Lady of the Lily, celebrated between September 15 and 24, would be such a great success.

Of special mention are the Lily Fireworks, the decorations section, the youth and women section, the bandstand and band commission, the radio commission, the Confraternity of the Immaculate Conception and all members and supporters.

A special thank you goes to all the Maltese and foreigners who were present throughout the week to admire a completely traditional Maltese feast abounding with magnificent art and spectacular fireworks.