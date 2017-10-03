Disorganisation at Mater Dei

On September 29 I had an outpatient appointment at ENT. My appointment was at 9.15am and I arrived at 8.45am.

At 10.30am I asked the clerk to check the waiting list. She asked the nurse in charge and informed me that my file was missing.

Staff and nurses at ENT and at other departments tried to look for this file but to no avail.

The ENT doctor I was assigned was informed of the matter and I was finally called in at 12.15pm. As the file was not found the doctor told me that a proper consultation could not be undertaken due to results contained within the missing file.

I wish to add that all personnel including the doctor were extremely polite and apologetic.

However the end result is that the file was not found and a thorough consultation could not be given.

Another ENT appointment was subsequently booked for a few weeks’ time, in the hope that my file can be traced.

On Friday I have a medical intervention at the Day Care Unit. I am hoping that my file will be located in time!

I am sure that this is not the first time these incidents have occurred and it will definitely not be the last.

It is about time that a proper administrative system is introduced. It’s absolutely shambolic that taxpayers have to put up with this archaic and outdated filing system.