Beach litter

I am a frequent swimmer at the popular rocky beach of St Peter’s Pool, in Delimara. Every summer, I notice that spontaneous littering, especially with plastic bottles, make this lovely beach and adjoining areas very messy and contribute to sea pollution since most of the stuff ends up in the water.

My first question is where are our beach cleaners?

Also, should the people operating the car park and charging €2 per car and running a bar not be held responsible for cleaning up?

The Malta Tourism Authority is now collecting an eco-tax “to enhance the Maltese islands”. This is pointless if no enforcement is in place.

From what I see, it is mainly young tourists who are the culprits.