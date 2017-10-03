Watch: Malta's previous home match against Lithuania
Malta's final home commitment in the 2018 World Cup qualifications will see them host Lithuania next Thursday, at the National Stadium (kick-off: 20.45), in what will be Pietro Ghedin's last home game at the helm of the national team after announcing his departure last week.
With the Maltese still in search of their first points in this group, they are targeting this match as an opportunity to provide some joy to the local fans while ending their home campaign on a high.
Despite losing to Lithuania in the first round (2-0), Malta will take heart from their last meeting at the National Stadium, back in June 2015, when they emerged winners by two goals to nil courtesy of two sublime efforts from Balzan duo Alfred Effiong and Paul Fenech.
