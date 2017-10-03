Feminism is back

There was a time when feminism was regarded as something wrong, something extra. That time is surely gone by as evidenced by the amount of merchandise sprouting around celebrating the word and more.

Girl power is literally all around us. Fashion has always been one of the primary art sectors that truly celebrated the independence and power of women and of course, this season that mentality is all the more amplified, even in our accessories.

Chiara Ferragni is all about feminism, fun and kick-ass girl power. Although, she is primarily known for her popular shoe collection, for SS18 she’s branched out into a small casual clothing line too.

She’s also opened her first shop too - exciting times for her. Her new shoe collection builds on her previous ones but expands to include a few more grown-up styles. There are a couple of Cinderella-style designs that could easily adorn a red carpet. Her popular sneakers and casual styles remain and there are also some lovely boots added in.



At Alberto Guardiani, the collection was inspired by Clueless and the Spice Girls, that should give you an idea as to how much influence girl power had.

Previous seasons had seen the collections to be tending towards more masculine styles but this season, there are sequins, bright colours, even a few styles with heels and lots of fun.



At Hogan, the platform sneaker is all the rage. The Hogan woman has always been a playful one, a city girl with a sense of adventure. The styles are bright and colourful with interesting details such as denim applique and multicolour stripes. Classy, feminine sandals and wedges sit alongside the renowned H222 platform sneakers.

[email protected]