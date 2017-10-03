Iconic rocker Tom Petty is dead

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Iconic rocker Tom Petty, known for such hits as 'Free Fallin'' and 'Refugee' has died after suffering cardiac arrest in his Malibu, California home.

The shaggy-haired rocker and prolific hit-maker died after being taken off life support at a Los Angeles hospital.

Petty was found unconscious and not breathing on Sunday night after suffering cardiac arrest.

His earthy, everyman voice and chiming guitars had been popular for some four decades.

Early hits with the Heartbreakers included 'Breakdown' and 'American Girl,' followed radio staples 'Refugee' and 'Don't Do Me Like That.'

Petty's laid-back style and cool façade also weaving seamlessly with a number of other legendary performers, collaborating with Stevie Nicks on the smash hit 'Stop Draggin' My Heart Around' and forming the Traveling Wilburys super group with Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne.

Petty also produced arguably his most famous hit with 'Free Fallin,' and continued to sing of outcasts and love on follow-up hits 'Wildflowers' and 'You Don't Know How it Feels.'

Petty and the Heartbreakers had just concluded an extensive 40th anniversary tour last Monday... the singer telling Rolling Stone magazine it would likely be his last big stretch on the road, saying, 'I have a granddaughter now I'd like to see as much as I can.'