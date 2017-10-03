Download and watch

La Fura dels Baus

One of the world’s most talked about theatre groups is currently in Malta working with Maltese artists to produce an interactive show during Notte Bianca, which will be the result of a two-week intensive workshop.

This show will be an interactive theatre experience. In fact, the audience needs to download the app called Kalliope, both available on Android and App Store, to experience this interactive performance which will be happening twice during Notte Bianca, at 8.30pm and at 11pm.

The audience needs to download the app called Kalliope to experience this interactive performance

The site-specific performance will be limited to 500 people, so make sure you get downloading and be there on time. From its ambitious beginnings 12 years ago, the annual Notte Bianca festival has steadily developed from a local-centric arts and culture event into a platform that is capable of drawing and hosting acclaimed international guests and collaborators.

This year possibly delivers the biggest achievement of the festival’s international cooperation. Spain-based theatre group La Fura dels Baus will be injecting their unique creative vision and flair to the proceedings. Founded in Barcelona in 1979, La Fura dels Baus have garnered a stellar reputation for their brand of theatre, which makes use of unusual settings and blurs the boundaries between audience and actor.

As a self-researched company, they have worked in many different disciplines including street theatre, opera, film, macroshows, and even product presentations. Throughout their diverse career, La Fura have opened the Barcelona Olympics and have performed in some of the greatest arts and culture venues around the world including London’s prestigious Royal Opera House.

Director Pep Gatell will be sharing his vast knowledge and passion for the Furan Language, which morphs various modes of artistic expression, such as eccentricity, innovation, adaptation, rhythm, evolution and transgression, into a unique spirit of performance.

La Fura’s incessant curiosity and need to explore new artistic trends has developed through a process of collective creation, a unique language, style and aesthetic. The workshop will explore how artists can reconceptualise two of the most significant aspects of the dramatic art, the theatrical space and the public, to create new, bold ways to present theatre and engage audiences with performances that are visceral and emotional.

The world-renowned theatre company is currently working hard on an intense two-week performance workshop with a number of lucky local artists. The La Fura dels Baus workshop in Malta is providing a unique opportunity for these local artists and theatre practitioners to immerse themselves in the creative ethos of this acclaimed troupe.

Theatre lovers will also be delighted to learn that this initial collaboration will be the start of further projects to come, since La Fura Dels Baus will be involved in the opening of the Valletta 2018 festivities.

For the time being, all eyes will be on this special performance on the night of Notte Bianca this Saturday, which promises to offer something quite innovative to the local theatre scene. Notte Bianca is organised by the Festivals Directorate within Arts Council Malta.

www.nottebianca.org.mt