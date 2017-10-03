Boxing for charity

For the second time, Fort Fitness is hosting a physical challenge in aid of Inspire Foundation.

Companies are being invited to send one of their employees to represent them in a Boxing Challenge which will be held on October 28, competing against representatives of other companies.

Boxing matches will be of three rounds of two minutes each, with a one-minute rest in between. In the run-up to the event, participants will be trained by professional boxer Christian Coqqos, who will provide free classes three times a week.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the funding of services offered by Inspire Foundation

Fort Fitness will supply all necessary protective gear, including head guards, mouth guards and 16-ounce gloves. Companies or individuals can choose to challenge either another company or another individual, or else be partnered at random with another participant. The public is invited to attend and support the participants.

Earlier this year, Fort Fitness hosted another physical challenge for companies in aid of Inspire, an event which was highly successful.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the funding of services offered by Inspire Foundation. The NGO offers therapeutic, educational and leisure services to people with a disability, helping them to reach their full potential.

Services are offered at a highly subsidised rate or free of charge, and therefore the NGO depends on donations to maintain such programmes. For more information, send an e-mail to [email protected].