Tuesday, October 3, 2017, 12:00

Watch: Killing on video (ARTE)

A psychologist uncovers why we enjoy killing characters in games

Trinity and Thomas Gaon, a psychologist, cheerfully kill each other in Call of Duty 4, and then team up to destroy their enemies. Sounds healthy to you? In this episode, Trinity tries to understand why we enjoy killing characters in video games so much.

