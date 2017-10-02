New MSSP pastoral programme

­The new 2017-18 pastoral programme of the Missionary Society of St Paul’s Oratory in Birkirkara, was recently presented by oratory director Fr Martin Cilia during a meeting presided by MSSP regional superior Fr Frankie Cini.

A series of short, four-session courses on various themes will be held on Tuesday evenings.

The first course, on the Book of Genesis, starts tomorrow, and continues on October 10, 17 and 24. The second course, to be held in November, will deal with the early Christian Church – its history, leaders, persecution, spirituality and architecture.

In January, there will be a third course on the theme of Maternity. The last course, in May, will focus on the Holy Spirit in the life of Christ and of Christians.

Two half-day seminars are also in the schedule.

The first, pencilled for November 11, deals with Pope Francis’s thoughts on the family in Amoris Laetitia. The other seminar, on January 20, will be on the spirituality of the MSSP.

Two days of formation will be held on October 29, with the theme ‘The Couple: Soul of the Family’, and on January 28 – ‘The Word of God in the Spiritual Journey’.

There will be half-day retreats in preparation for Advent and Lent, catechesis sessions for children; catechesis talks and Lectio Divina groups for adults; Masses and meetings for youths; confession sessions every month; and two editions of the Alpha course.

The highlights of the programme are pilgrimages to the Holy Land for youths in February and to Istanbul, Ephesus and Cappadocia in Turkey “on the footsteps of St Paul” next August.

For further details and bookings visit the Facebook page below or call 2144 1917, 9927 7648 or e-mail [email protected].