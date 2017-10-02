Chinese calligraphy course

Chinese calligraphy, which has been widely practised in China, was inscribed in the list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by Unesco in 2009. There are several main categories of Chinese traditional calligraphy: Hsin, Tsao, Zuan, Li and Kai.

The China Cultural Centre is holding a series of courses introducing these calligraphy styles, starting from the ‘clerical script’ (Li). Wang Shuoran, who is specialised in Chinese calligraphy research and practised for more than 10 years, will deliver the course.

The course will be held twice a week between October 16 and November 10 at the China Cultural Centre in Melita Street, Valletta. It is open to people who are interested in Chinese calligraphy, enthusiasts and beginners. Ages from 13 upwards.

For more information, call 2122 5055 or send an e-mail to [email protected] gmail.com for reservations and enquiries.