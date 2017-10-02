Announcements

SAMMUT. On September 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, Fr TITO SAMMUT, of Paola, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brothers Joe and his wife Joyce and Anthony and his wife Wilhelmina, his sisters M’Anne, Ċettina, Pauline, Rose and her husband Emanuel Buhagiar and Lucia and her husband Alfred J. Chetcuti, as well as his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. He will also be sadly missed by the parish priest and clergy of Christ the King parish, Paola. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, October 3, for the chapel of the female section of the MUSEUM in St Monica Street, Paola, where he will be lying in state for the last respects of the public from 8.30am onwards. At 9.30am a cortege will then leave for Christ the King parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would also like to thank the doctors, nursing staff and carers at Ward M1, Mater Dei Hospital, for the dedication shown towards Fr Tito during his stay at the hospital.

In Memoriam

BUGEJA – JOHN. Loving memories of my dear husband on his 18th anniversary.

Though absent you are always near

Still loved, still missed, still very dear.

Remembered with love by his wife Jo, his children Charmaine and Sandro and their family.

COSTER. In loving memory of MARY on the 37th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her husband, son, daughters, grandchildren, sisters, in-laws, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CURMI – VICTOR. Lovingly remembered today, as always, on the 61st anniversary of his death, who together with our late dear mother Hilda, unselfishly raised a family of 13 children.

DARMENIA – ROSE, née Debono. Dear aunty Rosie, we will think of the many birthdays we spent together and now cherish the memories. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered, Corinne, brothers and families, the Degiorgio and Attard family and Bianca, nephews and nieces in Australia and Canada.

De GABRIELE – Dr EDWARD De GABRIELE. Very precious memories of a most beloved brother and uncle on the 18th anniversary of his demise. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Elvia, Edward and family.

LA FERLA. In loving memory of RENATO on the third anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his children Alberta and Vittorio and their respective families. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6.30pm at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Tal-Ibraġ. Lord, grant him eternal rest.