Monday, October 2, 2017, 14:20

Warning over children's yoghurt

It contains undeclared gluten

Teddi Yogurt Kids Bio - Pera, a pear flavour yoghurt for children made by Fattoria Scaldasole, should not be consumed by persons who are allergic to gluten since it contains undeclared gluten, the Environmental Health Department said. 

The product lot number is L.171019. Durability date: 19/10/2017.

