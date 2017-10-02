Warning over children's yoghurt
It contains undeclared gluten
Teddi Yogurt Kids Bio - Pera, a pear flavour yoghurt for children made by Fattoria Scaldasole, should not be consumed by persons who are allergic to gluten since it contains undeclared gluten, the Environmental Health Department said.
The product lot number is L.171019. Durability date: 19/10/2017.
