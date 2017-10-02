Advert
Monday, October 2, 2017, 19:15

Two pickpockets caught red-handed in Sliema

Women were stealing purse from woman at bus stop

The police caught two Bulgarian pickpockets red-handed in Sliema today at 11am.

The 23-year-old and 36-year-old women were working as a team, with one acting as a spotter while the other stole a purse from a woman waiting at a bus stop on Tower Street.

The police arrested the women, who are expected to be arraigned in court tomorrow.

Following a rise in the number of thefts in Sliema and St Julians, particularly from bus stops and on the buses themselves, the police have stepped up investigations and patrols. In fact, a number of Romanians and Bulgarians were being monitored, the police said.

