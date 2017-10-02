Tremor recorded off Malta

A tremor was recorded off Malta this morning, although most Maltese were too busy stuck in traffic to notice.

The tremor, which registered 3 on the Richter scale, was recorded at 9.33am some 40Km north of the island. No damage was reported.

A 2.3 magnitude tremor was recorded on August 20 south east of Malta. A 4.4 magnitude tremor was also recorded in the central Mediterranean three days later.