Tremor recorded off Malta
A tremor was recorded off Malta this morning, although most Maltese were too busy stuck in traffic to notice.
The tremor, which registered 3 on the Richter scale, was recorded at 9.33am some 40Km north of the island. No damage was reported.
A 2.3 magnitude tremor was recorded on August 20 south east of Malta. A 4.4 magnitude tremor was also recorded in the central Mediterranean three days later.
