Today's front pages

Good morning.

The following are the top stories in Malta’s newspapers today.

Times of Malta reports that a Bill to bring Malta in line with the latest EU anti-money-laundering legislation will be tabled in Parliament today.

The Malta Independent says 600 new members have joined the PN since Adrian Delia was elected. 30 have left.

In-Nazzjon leads with comments by Adrian Delia about the government’s surplus not benefiting all of society. It also says motoring schools are seeing 20 hours less work per week because of rush hour restrictions.

l-orizzont says it appears that parents and teachers prefer tracksuits to replace formal school uniforms.