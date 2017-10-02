Soldiers show off their skills, equipment, at open day
From rescues to bomb disposal and crowd control
Members of the Armed Forces of Malta showed off their skills and equipment at the annual AFM open day, last Saturday.
A glimpse of the events is shown on the AFM video above.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.