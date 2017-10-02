Advert
Monday, October 2, 2017, 14:53

Soldiers show off their skills, equipment, at open day

From rescues to bomb disposal and crowd control

 

Members of the Armed Forces of Malta showed off their skills and equipment at the annual AFM open day, last Saturday.

A glimpse of the events is shown on the AFM video above. 

