New temporary vehicle entrance for Valletta

Vehicles coming from the direction of Belt is-Sebħ will enter Valletta from Triq Santa Luċija from tomorrow.

The diversion comes as Transport Malta starts rebuilding Triq San Mark, the usual entry point.

Works will start tomorrow at 9am and are expected to last for a few weeks since the entities responsible will be installing the services from scratch. Triq San Mark will remain closed throughout the duration of works.

While apologising for the inconvenience, Transport Malta urged drivers to be mindful of the changes in traffic management, follow the temporary traffic signs and the instructions of officials on site.