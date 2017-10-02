Developers against over-regulation of rental market

The Malta Developers Association has warned that while some regulation of the rental sector was necessary, it did not believe that a return to rent control would help the economy “since this will stunt the growth of the rental market”.

MDA said it was aware that the government was being lobbied to regulate the market to minimise abuse.

The association has now set up a section for owners who invested in property for the rental market, saying that at the moment there was no one to represent them with the authorities.

“The current situation allows for the abuses and injustices being carried out both by landlords and tenants,” it said.