Developers against over-regulation of rental market
Association setting up landlords’ section
The Malta Developers Association has warned that while some regulation of the rental sector was necessary, it did not believe that a return to rent control would help the economy “since this will stunt the growth of the rental market”.
MDA said it was aware that the government was being lobbied to regulate the market to minimise abuse.
The association has now set up a section for owners who invested in property for the rental market, saying that at the moment there was no one to represent them with the authorities.
“The current situation allows for the abuses and injustices being carried out both by landlords and tenants,” it said.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.