Advert
Monday, October 2, 2017, 15:56

Developers against over-regulation of rental market

Association setting up landlords’ section

The Malta Developers Association has warned that while some regulation of the rental sector was necessary, it did not believe that a return to rent control would help the economy “since this will stunt the growth of the rental market”.

MDA said it was aware that the government was being lobbied to regulate the market to minimise abuse. 

The association has now set up a section for owners who invested in property for the rental market, saying that at the moment there was no one to represent them with the authorities.

“The current situation allows for the abuses and injustices being carried out both by landlords and tenants,” it said.

 

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. ‘Business as usual’ for embattled PBS...

  2. Heavy rainfall brings traffic chaos,...

  3. Delia plan for unity hits a roadblock -...

  4. Monarch Airlines ceases operations,...

  5. 6,000 workers, heirs, to benefit from...

  6. How I beat the traffic

  7. Former parliamentary secretary denies...

  8. Councillors want action against car hire...

  9. Fishermen on the brink

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 02-10-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed