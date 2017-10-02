Malta’s bid to host EU agency hits major snag

The European Medicines Agency offices in Canary Wharf, London, will move out of the UK after Brexit. Photo: Shutterstock

Moving the European Medicines Agency to Malta would prompt the departure of nearly nine in 10 staff members and precipitate a public health crisis in Europe, according to a leaked staff survey.

Malta is one of 19 EU Member States bidding to host the prestigious agency, which will have to relocate from London after Brexit. A final decision will be made by EU leaders in November.

A survey carried out by the EMA among its 900 staff members, asking whether they would be willing to relocate with the agency, found that less than half would move to nine of the candidate countries.

The EMA did not name the countries but a more detailed version of the survey published by Politico shows that Malta is in this category.

The island was ranked 16th by EMA staff – ahead of only Sofia, Warsaw and Zagreb – with a retention rate of just 14 per cent.

In the event that any of the countries in this category is chosen as the preferred destination, the EMA said the agency would be “unable to operate”, creating a “public health crisis” and an “unravelling of the EU single market for medicines”. The agency said this outcome would require the EU to rely on third countries like the US and Japan for approval and importation of medicines, and expose patients to side effects and deaths.

Only the five cities most popular with staff – Amsterdam, Barcelona, Copenhagen, Milan and Vienna – would see staff retention above 65 per cent and allow the EMA to continue functioning, according to the survey.

“The results of the survey emphasise the importance of the upcoming decision on the EMA’s future seat, as the retention of skilled and experienced staff is crucial for the agency’s continuity of operations,” the agency said in a statement.

“Some staff losses can be absorbed with EMA’s business continuity plan, but beyond a critical threshold the agency will no longer be able to fulfil its mandate to protect the health of European citizens.”

The agency’s findings are likely to be a significant factor in the final decision, potentially dealing a major blow to Malta’s chances, which many already considered to be lagging behind those of more major European cities.

A senior EU official told the Times of Malta in June: “It was always going to be an uphill struggle for Malta as these are established agencies with mature roots in the centre of Europe. We really cannot see how these agencies can operate from Malta or any of the other Member States in the EU’s geopolitical fringes.”

Currently based at London’s Canary Wharf, the EMA employs a staff of 900 scientists and officials and receives as many as 36,000 visitors a year. The regulator tests and licences all medications for use within the EU, with its authorisations covering more than a quarter of all global pharmaceutical sales.

In its bid, Malta has highlighted the country’s free healthcare and education systems, growing research community, job opportunities for staff members’ partners in a thriving economy, availability of a multi-lingual workforce and abundance of affordable housing, as well as promising new state-of-the-art premises.

EC criteria for the new EMA host

The assurance that the agency can be set up on site and take up its functions at the date of the UK withdrawal from the EU, including availability of appropriate office space in time.

Accessibility from all EU capitals, including availability, frequency and duration of flight connections. Adequate education facilities for the children of agency staff, including multi-lingual, European-oriented schooling and the capacity to meet future educational needs.

Appropriate job opportunities, social security and medical care for children and partners. Business continuity, particularly the capacity to ensure a smooth transition and the ability to allow the agencies to maintain and attract highly qualified staff from the relevant sectors, should current staff choose not to relocate.