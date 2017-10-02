Heavy rainfall brings traffic chaos, airport closed after lightning strike

Commutes stretched to longer than usual as inclement weather slowed rush hour traffic down.

Updated 10am - Rush hour traffic was brought to a virtual standstill by a thunderstorm this morning, and the airport was closed for some time because of technical problems affecting air traffic control.

Motorists started their working week late as hundreds of cars were trapped in long traffic jams in the rain.

It was also a nightmare start to the academic year for students of the Junior College, Mcast and the University.

There were no immediate reports of flooding, except in Burmarrad. Motorists also reported a number of manhole covers having been dislodged, especially in Naxxar Road between Lija and Mosta and in Marsa.

Flights were also affected, with a number of arrivals and departures delayed because of problems at air traffic control, which suffered a power cut. Malta Air Traffic Services said its equipment suffered a lightning strike.

A flight from Rome was diverted to Palermo.

Malta International Airport said that following technical issues experienced at Malta Air Traffic Services and the subsequent airport closure as a safety precaution, the following flights were affected:

Ryanair flight FR7591 from Rome Fiumicino

Ryanair flight FR7592 to Rome Fiumicino

Wizzair flight W67766 to Skopje

Airmalta flight KM116 to London Gatwick

Airmalta flight KM306 to Munich

Whilst apologising to affected passengers for any inconvenience caused, the airspace has now reopened and airport operations have resumed.

Thundery showers are expected to continue through to tomorrow, with isolated rain likely on Wednesday before the weather dries up for the rest of the week.