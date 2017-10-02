Advert
Monday, October 2, 2017, 09:55

Graffiti scibbled on several shops

Unwelcome surprise for owners

Shop owners in Testaferrata Street, Msida, found graffiti scribbled on their shop fronts when they turned up for work this morning.

Some five shops and a petrol station were vandalised, with the graffiti scribbled on show windows, apertures and walls.

 

