Former Flower Power site used for illegal trapping

One Attard resident said the police would tell him to go into the field, inspect it and call them if he found anything. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Attard residents have called in the police after discovering speakers and electronic equipment used to attract birds to a disused site that has turned into an area for illegal trapping.

A spokesman for the police force confirmed that the police had been called to the site over the past weeks, from which they collected a range of electronic equipment usually used to attract birds to a trapping site.

The residents are fed up with the constant chirping during the night, which is barely allowing them to sleep. Speaking to the Times of Malta on the condition of anonymity, as they feared repercussions, the residents also expressed their anger at the police, saying they were not doing their best to protect them.

“We call the police at night, when we’ve had enough of the chirping and the bird noises, and we get told that the Administrative Law Enforcement, which deals with illegal hunting and trapping, do not work at night. What kind of enforcement is that?” one resident said.

Another Attard resident said the police would tell him to go into the field, inspect it and call them if he found anything. Fearing the worst, this resident took to the field one night last week and discovered three-to-four-inch speakers, car batteries and several wires. The chirping noise would go on automatically at night, and the trappers would turn up at 6am to collect their trapped birds, the resident said.

The site is the area previously occupied by the Flower Power flower shop, which closed down unannounced.

“We residents of Attard cannot find any respite. In the summer months, we must endure restless nights because of noise from discotheques like Numero Uno in Ta’ Qali and Gianpula, and now that there’s no music there are fake chirping birds.

“We’ve had enough,” the angry resident said when contacted.