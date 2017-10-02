Day care centre for elderly opened in Qala
500-bed home planned for Għajnsielem
A day care centre for the elderly was today opened in Qala by the Gozo Ministry, one of a series of services to be introduced on the sister island.
In the previous legislature, centres were opened in Xewkija, Taċ-Ċawla in Victoria and Sannat, with another centre planned for Żebbuġ, Minister Justyne Caruana pointed out.
She noted that there had been an enthusiastic response from the elderly, in particular for course on computer use and the internet.
A 500-bed home for the elderly is also to be opened in Għajnsielem.
