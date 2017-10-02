‘Business as usual’ for embattled PBS CEO John Bundy

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Embattled PBS CEO John Bundy yesterday insisted it was “business as usual” for him at the national broadcaster, days after the company board passed a unanimous no confidence motion against him.

Mr Bundy raised the board’s ire after taking a number of decisions related to procurement and programme scheduling which went against its directions.

Speaking on the fringes of a charity bike ride that was organised in cooperation with the Prime Minister’s wife, Mr Bundy refused to say whether he would be resigning.

“I do not have any comments to give about that now. I am sorry,” he said. Pressed further, Mr Bundy said he was still PBS CEO and had nothing else to add about the matter.

“Really, for me, it is still business as usual.”

Despite the board wanting Mr Bundy to resign, the final decision to remove him lies with the Justice and Culture Minister, Owen Bonnici.

A spokesman for Dr Bonnici told the Times of Malta last week that the minister was informed of a “developing disagreement” between the board and Mr Bundy.

The minister is still analysing the best way forward

The spokesman said the minister was still “analysing the best way forward to assist in settling this internal issue”.

Asked if he still had the minister’s backing, Mr Bundy insisted yesterday that when he felt the need to speak about the matter, he would do so.

Mr Bundy was appointed by Dr Bonnici a year ago without a call for applications.

His relationship with the board has been a bumpy one ever since, sources said, noting that although the directors had not been informed in advance of the appointment, they still rubber-stamped it, though a degree of opposition was expressed.

Sources told the Times of Malta last Friday that PBS chairman Tonio Portughese had made it clear to Dr Bonnici that the board would no longer work with Mr Bundy and that all its members were willing to step down if the government did not take immediate action.

Malta Today reported yesterday that Mr Bundy had entered into a €500,000 car lease deal which breached procurement rules.

Prior to the no confidence motion, sources told this newspaper that the board had taken a decision to remove all procurement responsibilities from Mr Bundy.

Mr Bundy appeared “unfazed” by the latest developments last week, with PBS sources saying he reported to work as normal and was “all smiles”.

