100 fines handed to minibus drivers over the past year

No passenger vehicle without seat belts can be used to transport schoolchildren. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Over 100 fines have been issued to minibus and coach drivers over the past year, the transport watchdog has confirmed.

Transport Malta told the Times of Malta the contraventions, for various breaches, were part of efforts to ensure safety on board vehicles carrying schoolchildren.

Besides monetary fines, a number of infringements have also seen drivers slapped with penalty points, the accumulation of which can result in the revocation of a driver’s licence.

Last month, the Times of Malta reported that all minibuses used to transport schoolchildren had been equipped with seat belts in time for the start of the scholastic year.

Among a fleet of about 1,100 minibuses and coaches, 17 vehicles did not have seat belts last year. Their owners and drivers were given six months to rectify the situation and ensure that they all adhered to health and safety regulations.

The move followed the publication of a legal notice stipulating that no passenger vehicle that was not fitted with seat belts could be used to transport schoolchildren.

I saw children standing up on their seats in a minibus

Despite the measures, there were a number of reports from people who said they were surprised to see minibuses carrying children who did not appear to be wearing their seat belt.

“I can’t understand the point of introducing a law on seat belts if it is not enforced. I saw children standing up on their seats in a minibus when I was stuck in traffic,” reader Michael Tabone said.

Asked what action the authority was taking to ensure children on board these vehicles wore their seat belt, a spokesman said Transport Malta’s responsibility was to ensure that the vehicles were equipped with seat belts.

“The operator must make sure that the vehicle is equipped with seat belts, and it is the responsibility of the driver to make sure that passengers are informed that they must have the seat belt on whenever the vehicle is in motion,” the spokesman said.

Operators whose vehicles are found carrying children but without seat belts are fined €250.

The spokesman said that the authority’s enforcement officers were regularly monitoring school transport operations to ensure conformity with both existing and new regulations.

The public is encouraged to report any abuses to Transport Malta on freephone number 8007 2393.