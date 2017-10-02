Le Méridien takes over The Villa restaurant

Le Méridien St Julian’s Hotel & Spa will be taking over the operations of The Villa, the restaurant which is part of the hotel’s property in Balluta Bay, in March 2018, the company has announced.

The Villa is being returned to the hotel's team of award-winning chefs after a successful stint of nearly a decade in the hands of chef Chris Hammet. This process forms part of the hotel’s refurbishment and rebranding strategy after Starwood Hotels and Resorts was recently acquired by Marriott International. The hotel is set to become Malta Marriott Hotel & Spa in 2019.

The renovation of The Villa restaurant will be accelerated so that this popular venue can reopen as one of Malta’s leading dining destinations for all seasons, and in time for weddings and corporate events by June 2018, the hotel management said.

“The Villa represents the flagship of the hotel's dining venues, so taking over its operations is like having a jewel returned to our crown. It is an important undertaking for us and we look forward to reopening in June after two months of refurbishment works on the venue designed by an international appointed agency,” said Alex Incorvaja, Le Méridien’s general manager, said.

This follows on the launch of its tapas bar Pincho's and Taro Restaurant, and ties in with the hotel's overall strategy to ensure Le Méridien becomes one of the leading culinary experiences on the island with a kitchen brigade of top chefs.

In the latest string of awards, the hotel's executive head chef, Adrian Buttigieg, was short-listed for the semi-finals of the San Pellegrino Young Chef of the Year.

Housed in what used to be the summer residence of one of Malta's leading 20th century industrialists, Chevalier Antonio Cassar Torreggiani, The Villa was converted into a restaurant in 2007 and went on to become one of Balluta Bay's signature features in the heart of St Julian's.



