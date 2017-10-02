I served in the RAF in Malta from November 1958 until August 1961 and was based at Luqa.

In the Christmas holiday period – either in 1960 or 1961 – I was a passenger in a car that was involved in an accident. This took place near Mosta church and I discovered, some time later, I had been given the last rites by a priest outside church. I never found out who the priest was so I was never able to thank him personally. I am now in my 77th year and not in brilliant health as I suffer from Parkinson’s and diabetes.

I also wonder if anyone knows a Tony Spiteri who was also in the RAF and based at Luqa. He will be about my age if he’s still with us. Also another Tony (possibly Azzopardi) who played for Hibernians and worked at the Naafi at Luqa.

I have many fond memories of my time in Malta.

My e-mail address is [email protected].