Growing spiritually

The feast of St Francis, on Wednesday, brings to my mind what the Poverello wrote regarding the correction of the brothers who sin in his First Rule or, as is technically known, the Regula non Bullata:

“And let all the brothers, the ministers and servants as well as the others take care not to be troubled or angered because of the fault or bad example of another, for the devil desires to corrupt many through the sin of one; but let them spiritually help him who has sinned, as best they can; for he that is whole needs not a physician but he that is sick.”

If all of us make part of the human family and, thus, we are brothers and sisters to each other, why can we not help one another to grow spiritually together?