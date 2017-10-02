Beyond the cranes
Seeing the back-page picture and caption (‘Dizzy heights’, September 22) I could not help but comment.
Not one but hundreds of cranes are holding our skies in place. We are living in such a way that we seriously believe this. Instead of looking up to the real source of our existence we look up to the top of cranes as our only source of life. Not only that, we also believe it is our cranes that are providing the livelihood of this country. How short-sighted.
The cranes are creating an economy boom built on heavy debt, an economy that comes and goes because it is not driven by demand and, worse, it is not driven by demand of substance. This economy is driven by demand for immediate wealth.
Some, the shrewdest, will benefit. The rest will pay for the shrewdest for a long time.
We’d better look beyond the cranes.
