HSBC Malta introduces service for small businesses
Frist country to roll out HSBC Fusion
Malta is the first country to launch HSBC Fusion, a new service provided by HSBC Group designed for small businesses, combining business banking and personal banking.
Research shows that the majority of business customers prefer a banking solution that enables them to manage personal and business requirements together.
HSBC Fusion has been designed for business owners with an annual turnover of up to €1 million and borrowing needs up to €100,000.
Customers who are eligible for HSBC Fusion will have access to a new internet banking solution and mobile app that allows business and personal accounts to be managed through a single set of log-on credentials.
HSBC has also introduced over 100 trained business banking professionals in branches across Malta and Gozo.
