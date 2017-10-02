Advert
Monday, October 2, 2017, 17:03

HSBC Malta introduces service for small businesses

Frist country to roll out HSBC Fusion

Malta is the first country to launch HSBC Fusion, a new service provided by HSBC Group designed for small businesses, combining business banking and personal banking.

Research shows that the majority of business customers prefer a banking solution that enables them to manage personal and business requirements together.

HSBC Fusion has been designed for business owners with an annual turnover of up to €1 million and borrowing needs up to €100,000.

Customers who are eligible for HSBC Fusion will have access to a new internet banking solution and mobile app that allows business and personal accounts to be managed through a single set of log-on credentials.

HSBC has also introduced over 100 trained business banking professionals in branches across Malta and Gozo.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. KPMG develop Employee Engagement Plus Index

  2. Qatar Airways expects Meridiana to be...

  3. Blockchain: dissecting the legal issues

  4. Are we attractive?

  5. Group is hub for blockchain,...

  6. Family firms embrace digital change, but...

  7. Does our education make the grade?

  8. Prada plays catch-up with rivals online

  9. The psychology of investing

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 02-10-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed