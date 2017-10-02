Shipping movements

The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Okee August from Piraeus to Misurata, the APL Oregon from Koper to Damietta, the CMA CGM Rebelais from Aliaga to Valencia, the Eemsdijk from Drydocks to Skikda, the Marina from Sfax, the Hansa Cloppenburg from Algeciras to Odessa (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Norfolk Trader from Algeciras to Barcelona, the Contship Fun from Tunis to Tunis (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the MV Euroferry Malta from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime) and the La Suprema from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co. Ltd) today.

The Vega Hercules from Annaba, the APL Lion City from Le Havre to Jeddah, the CMA CGM Racine from Antwerp to Piraeus (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Norfolk from Valencia to Alexandria, the Maersk Arkansas from Bejaia to Skikda and the Contship Fun from Tunis to Tunis (all Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) tomorrow.

The APL Florida from Port Said to Koper (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Maya from Tanjung Pelepas to Bremerhaven and the MSC Alexandra from Singapore to Barcelona (both John Ripard & Son Ltd) on Wednesday.

The JSP Slidur from Valencia to Tunis and the Maersk Arun from Bejaia to Skikda (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) on Thursday.