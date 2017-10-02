Marilyn Manson hospitalised after injury
Singer cancels 9 concerts after props fall on him during concert
It was not quite the spectacular end fans were hoping for, as bad boy of industrial rock Marilyn Manson was hospitalised on Saturday night after stage props fell on him during a concert in Manhattan.
The incident happened an hour into the concert at the <anhattan Centre Hammerstein Ballroom. Officials immediately rushed on stage to assist, covering the singer until medical help arrived.
The extent of Manson's injuries are not yet known, but the next nine concerts on his US tour have been cancelled. The singer is touring his latest album, Heaven Upside Down, which will be released on Friday; the tour is expected to resume in Texas on October 15.
