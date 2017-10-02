Early-bird applications for the Maltese Islands Festival to close soon

Participants from the first edition of the festival.

Early-bird applications for this year’s Maltese Islands Festival (MIF’17) will close soon, with a 15 per cent discount available to those applying before October 11.

“This lively festival gives applicants the chance to form an appreciation of artistic standards, to perform before a different type of audience, to be assessed, encouraged, and inspired by professional international adjudicators,” says festival manager, Cathy Lawlor.

Taking the shape of competitions held between December 13 and 17, MIF’17 is open to children aged four and older, and adults.

The festival, which is an official member of the British and International Federation of Festivals, is back for its second year and will once again include a myriad of categories in each of the four departments.

The MIF’17 takes place at Spazju Kreattiv within St James Cavalier, Valletta, and is endorsed by the Valletta 2018 Foundation. The main applications for the festival close on November 6. To apply or for a full list of categories in each department, please visit www.themalteseislandsfestival.com