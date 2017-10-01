Today's front pages

Good morning.

The following are the top stories in the Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says minors were victims in over a third of sexual assaults.

The Malta Independent and The Sunday Times report that David Agius still intends to run for the post of PN deputy leader for party affairs, even if Chris Said decides to contest. Yesterday, Edwin Vassallo said he will drop his interest if Dr Said opts for the post.

MaltaToday says a ‘hush hush’ €500,000 car deal by John Bundy had breached PBS rules. The board of directors wants Mr Bundy removed from his role as CEO. The newspaper also reports about patients at Mt Carmel Hospital sleeping on the floor.

Il-Mument says Adrian Delia is expected to be appointed leader of the opposition on Friday. That will follow a casual election and then a co-option in the coming days.

It-Torċa says the Danish authorities may be planning to compete directly with the Maltese shipping register by cutting their registration fees. It also reports how a Maltese woman was spat at when she started fostering a young black boy

Illum highlights how a woman was robbed of €500 from an ATM by somebody using a ‘skimmer’. APS bank confirmed the fraud and acted immediately.