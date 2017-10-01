PN Budget focus will be on fair distribution of wealth

PN leader Adrian Delia said today that the underlying theme of the PN’s remarks on the Budget this year will be that all the people needed to benefit from the surplus the government says it has.

The Budget is due to be presented tomorrow week.

Speaking in a Radio 101 interview, Dr Delia said the PN will question how the surplus is helping the various sectors of the population.

“Is it a surplus for the few instead of the many?” he asked. "Is the surplus helping young couples amid rising rents? Is it helping the most vulnerable keep up with the cost of living?"

Dr Delia said the PN agreed in principle that senior appointments should be scrutinised by a parliamentary committee. However, with so many appointments already having been made, would re-appointments also be vetted under the same procedure? Would nominees be subjected to direct questioning by MPs?

Referring to the opening of the new scholastic year, Dr Delia said the education system should be able to identify and develop talents not straightjacket everyone. Pupils should not only study for exams but also to be better prepared for life.