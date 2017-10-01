Former EP vice president in Malta to inspire girls to lead

Silvana Koch-Mehrin, the former European Parliament vice president, is to visit Malta in the coming days to take part in interactive workshops with girls on five campuses to encourage them to consider a career in politics and imagine their future leadership potential.

Ms Koch-Mehrin, founder of the Women Political Leaders Global Forum (WPL), is working with the President’s Foundation of the Wellbeing of Society to sow the seeds of the opportunities of political service, ahead of the Girl2Leader campaign being launched worldwide on October 11 — the International Day of the Girl Child.

President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca is the patron and ambassador of the #Girl2Leader Campaign and she is working on ensuring that through these workshops young women are empowered to be political activists.

“We must encourage girls and young women to make a contribution to good governance. Women’s contribution is essential to create a culture of positive peace and holistic wellbeing,” President Coleiro Preca said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, our influence is limited and just 22 per cent of all national parliamentarians are women. This inequality, this democratic deficit has an impact on the way policies and strategies are implemented. We need more women to take practical action on behalf of their communities. Let's lead like a girl,” she added.

Ms Koch-Mehrin will between tomorrow and Wednesday be addressing girls at the University of Malta, Mcast in Malta and Gozo, Sir M.A. Refalo Sixth Form in Gozo, and the Giovanni Curmi Higher Secondary.